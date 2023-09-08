Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba breaking all ties with the Brar family and deciding to leave the house.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) deciding to confide about his love to Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) on the day when the family plans to give Sahiba the responsibility of handling the Brar household. However, as we know, a big goof-up happened and Angad proposed love to Seerat (Roopam Sharma) thinking it was Sahiba. Sahiba however, heard this conversation and assumed that Angad was in love with Seerat.

The coming episode will see the Brar family readying for the big event of Sahiba’s Tajposhi. However, Sahiba will have an emotional breakdown thinking that Angad played with her heart and kept giving indications of loving her, and in reality loved only Seerat.

Sahiba will be determined to do what is good for her. During the event, Angad will be happy that Sahiba is being given all the responsibilities of the house. But Sahiba will not be pleased.

During the function, Sahiba will get up and will tell the family that she will not accept this responsibility of the Brar house. All will be stunned. Sahiba will tell them that she is leaving the house and that she cannot handle this responsibility.

Angad will be confused and will wonder what is wrong.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.