Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba telling Keerat her sad story of how Angad cheated on her and confessed his love to Seerat.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being stalked by an anonymous guy. We know him to be Rumi (Harsh Rajput) who saw Sahiba on the trip outside. He got so obsessed with her that he held a college student captive and took his place in the college and also in the hostel.

We saw Rumi hiding and watching Sahiba as she walked through the corridor of the hostel to her room. He also came very close to her and she could sense someone’s breath on her. However, she saw Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) when she turned back and accused him.

On the other hand, Angad was so dejected with life that he did not like getting home and stayed in the office the whole night.

The coming episode will see Keerat (Prachi Hada) calling Sahiba and the two of them having a heartfelt talk. Keerat will tell Sahiba that even though she left the Brar house, it looks as though she has feelings for Angad. Sahiba will not be able to hide her sorrow. She will tell Keerat about Seerat confessing love to Angad and in return to it, Angad too confessing his love to Seerat. Sahiba will tell Keerat that Angad cheated on her and she is shattered.

Keerat will feel sad. But Sahiba will take a promise from Keerat that she will never tell this to anyone.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 255 15th September Written Episode Update

Sahiba got stalked by Rumi. She was walking through the corridor of her hostel when Rumi followed her. In the darkness of the night, Rumi came very close to Sahiba and even tried touching her hair.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.