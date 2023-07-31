Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba tries to convince Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the truth of Simran’s identity coming out before the Brar family. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) who shared a good bond with Simran is suddenly distant from her after learning the truth. Angad is frantic that Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) hid the truth from him and allowed him to bond with Simran even when she knew the truth.

The coming episode will see a tussle in Angad’s mind regarding Simran. Though Angad has love and affection for Simran, the fact that she is a result of his father’s deceit towards his mother, does not allow Angad to get near Simran.

The episode to air will see Angad removing the Rakhi tied by Simran and refusing to accept her as his sister. Sahiba will try her best to talk to Angad and tell him that whatever his father did to his mother should not affect the kid. But Angad will be more worried for his mother and will tell Sahiba that his mother is going through hell now.

Angad will go ahead and promise his mother that he will send Simran away from home.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.