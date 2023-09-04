Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat creating a misunderstanding between Angad and Sahiba. What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Garry’s death coming as a shocker to the entire Brar family. Seerat (Roopam Sharma) who has always developed feelings for Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will start to get a jealousy factor that Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) gets whatever Seerat has wished for in life.

The coming episode will see Seerat deliberately opening up on the love confession that happened between Angad and Seerat when he picked her up after she was intoxicated. As we know, Angad did not want the matter to be dragged and had clearly told Seerat that he was not interested. However, Seerat will see that Sahiba is hearing to their talk and will deliberately mention about her love confession to Angad. Sahiba will be shocked to hear this.

Seerat will put up a picture as though Angad did not want Sahiba to know about it. Sahiba will wonder whether Angad is even loyal. Angad will try to explain that when he came home, he was dragged into a bigger problem of Simran’s kidnap and did not get time to tell Sahiba of it.

Will Sahiba trust Angad?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.