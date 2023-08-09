ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat says 'I Love You' to Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat getting intoxicated and confessing her love for Angad by telling him 'I love you'.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 14:15:09
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat says 'I Love You' to Angad 841622

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s presence in the Brar house being a bone of contention for Manbeer who wants her to go away. However, Inder’s declaration of him accepting Simran has put the family in worry. At this juncture, we saw how Seerat (Roopam Sharma) got intoxicated at a party and wanted help in coming back home. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) sought the help of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) in getting her home.

The coming episode will see a moment of revelation between Seerat and Angad. When Angad will pick Seerat up, she will be very happy. Seerat will in her intoxicated state, get close to Angad again and confess her love for him. She will open her feelings before him and will tell Angad how special she felt when Angad supported her. She will be seen holding Angad’s hands and telling her I Love You. This will shock Angad and he will try to get her home. However, Seerat will be seen opening up more about what she feels for Angad.

What will Angad do now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake 841615
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie 841611
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi 841596
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav 841558
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her 841554
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Latest Stories
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans! 841627
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans!
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan's harsh ultimatum 841592
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan’s harsh ultimatum
Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla 841589
Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir rescues Prachi from falling 841555
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir rescues Prachi from falling
Sexy Pictures: Disha Patani raises sensuality bar in Calvin Klein co-ords 841563
Sexy Pictures: Disha Patani raises sensuality bar in Calvin Klein co-ords
Read Latest News