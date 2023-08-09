Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat says 'I Love You' to Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s presence in the Brar house being a bone of contention for Manbeer who wants her to go away. However, Inder’s declaration of him accepting Simran has put the family in worry. At this juncture, we saw how Seerat (Roopam Sharma) got intoxicated at a party and wanted help in coming back home. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) sought the help of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) in getting her home.

The coming episode will see a moment of revelation between Seerat and Angad. When Angad will pick Seerat up, she will be very happy. Seerat will in her intoxicated state, get close to Angad again and confess her love for him. She will open her feelings before him and will tell Angad how special she felt when Angad supported her. She will be seen holding Angad’s hands and telling her I Love You. This will shock Angad and he will try to get her home. However, Seerat will be seen opening up more about what she feels for Angad.

What will Angad do now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.