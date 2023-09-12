Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see engaging drama with Seerat being concerned for the well-being of Angad and even showing it openly.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking twist of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) leaving the Brar house and coming out of Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) life. As we know, there is a huge misunderstanding that has ruined the relationship between Angad and Sahiba. Angad confessed his love before Seerat (Roopam Sharma), thinking that it was Sahiba standing before him. He is still not aware of the huge mistake that he has committed. To make it worse, this love confession of Angad was seen by Sahiba, and she believed that he was in love with Seerat.

Sahiba has settled in a room in her college hostel. We saw Angad brooding over lost love and even ending up consuming alcohol.

The coming episode will see Angad and Sahiba being remorseful. Their families will question them about the reason why Sahiba left the house. While Sahiba will tell her parents that Angad does not want her in the house, Angad will tell his family that a miscommunication happened with what Seerat told Angad, and Sahiba is angry about it.

The episode to air will see Seerat slowly opening up and showing her concern for Angad. She will bring food for him, and will also ask him to feel free and talk to her to lessen his grief.

Will this phase bring Seerat closer to Angad?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.