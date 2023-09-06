Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat clarifying her stand before Sahiba about her love for Angad.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being hurt with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) hiding the fact that Seerat (Ropam Sharma) had proposed him. Angad tried his best to clarify Sahiba’s doubt but was not able to do so. However, even while Sahiba remains angry at Angad, Angad plans a surprise for Sahiba.

The coming episode will see the Brars having a big celebration for Sahiba in which Angad will do his bit to surprise his wife. He intends to forget all that happened and seek forgiveness and also confess his love for Sahiba.

Angad will make his arrangements for Sahiba’s surprise. However, Seerat will have other plans. She will continue to confront Sahiba and speak her mind. Sahiba who will be angry at her sister, will talk about how double-faced she is. She will ask Seerat why she had to confess love to her sister’s husband. Seerat will openly talk to Sahiba about loving Angad and trying to make amends in their relationship. Seerat will take a stand before Sahiba that she will get her love.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.