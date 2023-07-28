ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat getting to know the truth of Sahiba knowing about Simran's father. She will threaten to expose her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 13:33:48
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba 838489

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s identity coming under scrutiny. The behaviour of Inder towards Simran has put a big doubt in Manbeer’s mind. Also, the fact that Geetanjali is Simran’s mother has kept Manbeer tense and she wonders if it is the same lady who was in love with Inder. Sahiba knows all the truth and keeps coaxing Inder to tell the truth.

The coming episode will see Sahiba confronting Inder and asking him to tell the truth about being Simran’s father. Seerat (Roopam Sharma) who will be around, will see Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) talking to someone and will understand with their talk that he is Simran’s father. But Seerat will not be able to see who the person is. She will not recognize Inder from behind.

Seerat will openly confess this truth to the entire family and will tell them that Sahiba in fact knows the father of Simran and was talking to him. Angad will be shocked to hear this.

Will Sahiba and Inder be forced to confess the truth?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's life in danger 838359
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva’s life in danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble 838326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa 838315
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan questions his father 838126
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan questions his father
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gets into trouble 838109
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gets into trouble
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad rejects Seerat's advances 838092
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad rejects Seerat’s advances
Latest Stories
Sushmita Sen gives update on her recovery after heart attack, shares insights from Aarya 3 and Tali 838348
Sushmita Sen gives update on her recovery after heart attack, shares insights from Aarya 3 and Tali
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's surprising loyalty for Priya shocks Aleka 838412
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s surprising loyalty for Priya shocks Aleka
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa's son Aarav being his Batman 838360
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa’s son Aarav being his Batman
Rekha Was The First Choice To Play Meena Kumari 838342
Rekha Was The First Choice To Play Meena Kumari
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer? 838339
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer?
Read Latest News