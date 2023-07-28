Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s identity coming under scrutiny. The behaviour of Inder towards Simran has put a big doubt in Manbeer’s mind. Also, the fact that Geetanjali is Simran’s mother has kept Manbeer tense and she wonders if it is the same lady who was in love with Inder. Sahiba knows all the truth and keeps coaxing Inder to tell the truth.

The coming episode will see Sahiba confronting Inder and asking him to tell the truth about being Simran’s father. Seerat (Roopam Sharma) who will be around, will see Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) talking to someone and will understand with their talk that he is Simran’s father. But Seerat will not be able to see who the person is. She will not recognize Inder from behind.

Seerat will openly confess this truth to the entire family and will tell them that Sahiba in fact knows the father of Simran and was talking to him. Angad will be shocked to hear this.

Will Sahiba and Inder be forced to confess the truth?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

