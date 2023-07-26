Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat's growing bond with Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran being the central focus for both Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Sahiba is aware that Simran is a Brar and the daughter of Inder. However, Inder has requested her to remain silent. The coming episode will see Manbeer getting a doubt on Simran’s identity when she will see the name of her mother in the documents. The name Geetanjali Sachdeva will hit upon a wound of the past for Manbeer. She will recollect the time when Inder would have told the family that he is in love with Gitanjali and wishes to divorce Manbeer. However, Akaalji would have stopped Inder from taking such a drastic action.

The coming episode will see Manbeer worrying over Simran’s identity. Meanwhile, Seerat (Roopam Sharma) will be instigated further by Jasleen about Angad forgetting to care for her. Seerat will see the rains and will remember her childhood when she used to enjoy getting wet. She will do the same, and will get drenched in rain. Seeing Seerat, Angad will ask her to come inside. Seerat will try to lure Angad and drag him to enjoy the rain with her.

Will Seerat’s growing bond with Angad create problems?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.