Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran gets into danger in the kitchen

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Simran trying to please Angad by making a sandwich. However she will encounter danger in the kitchen.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 14:54:29
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran gets into danger in the kitchen 839650

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran’s identity coming out. Manbeer is angry at Inder. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) is turning protective of his mother and does not want to give due respect to his father who cheated on his mother. Manbeer asks Angad to promise that he will not keep Simran in the house.

At this juncture, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) tries to persuade all in the family to think of another solution and give Simran a safe future with a good family.

The coming episode will see more fights happening in the Brar house with everyone including Angad blaming Sahiba for again crossing her limits. Seerat will also show her anger towards Simran and will want the kid to be out of the house.

While all this will happen, Simran will be sad that Angad is angry at her. She will decide to make him a sandwich and will go to the kitchen. She will use the bread toaster which will create sparks and the fuse will get cut off, resulting in darkness everywhere. Simran will shout for help and this will be heard by Sahiba and Angad.

What happened to Simran? Will she b saved?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

