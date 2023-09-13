Television | Spoilers

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Garv for the first time defending Titlie in front of his family. As we know, Titlie handled him well when she got to know of his insecurities and past trauma.

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) getting to know about the past tragedy that has happened in the house. She has gotten to know about Chiku’s death and how it has affected Garv (Avinash Mishra). Chiku was Garv’s elder brother who fell off the paraphet of the first floor of the house, with Garv not able to save him. Garv has been blaming himself for the death.

We saw Titlie handle the aggressiveness in Garv well, and calming him down. She told him that he is not responsible for the death. We saw Garv cry and let his feelings out to Titlie, who like a mother cared for him.

The coming episode will see Koyel creating yet another problem for Titlie. She will mess up their room and will target Titlie for the mess. It will become a big fight when Garv will come to Titlie’s rescue. He will take up the blame on himself and will tell Koyel and the family that he threw things around in the room our of anger. He will safeguard Titlie and Titlie will be shocked to see this.

Watch Titli | Ep 101 | Promo, Full Episode | Sep, 13 2023 | Neha Solanki, Avinash Mishra | Star Plus

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.