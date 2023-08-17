Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie's sindoor

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with problems creeping into the relationship of Titlie (Neha Solanki) and Garv (Avinash Misha). Every time Titlie has wanted to believe in the love of Garv, his anger and restless behaviour has created problems for them.

As we know, Titlie has been given a few hours to prove her innocence in the house. And many in the house feel that Titlie will not be able to do so and will be forced to leave the house soon.

The coming episode will focus on the Puja at home where the ladies would have kept fast for their husbands. In a fight that will ensue between Koyal and Manikant, Garv will intervene. Titlie who would be fasting will faint. When the doctor will be called, the doctor will tell Titlie to have medicines as she is weak. Monica will suggest breaking Titlie’s fast as she is unwell and will force Titlie to have medicines with water.

Garv will feel that Titlie has broken her fast and has had water and medicines. He will behave unruly with Titlie and will take a spray gun filled with water and wash away all of the sindoor from Titlie’s hairline, saying that there is no point in posing as his wife if she has broken the fast.

Titlie will yet again be shocked and will tell Garv that she did not have the medicines and will show them to him.

Can Garv mend his relationship?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.