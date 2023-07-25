ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Garv gives Titlie an imposition to write

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Garv making Titlie write an imposition of trusting him for 500 times in a paper. Read what happens here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 15:40:04
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gives Titlie an imposition to write 837352

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen the wedding of Titlie (Neha Solanki) and Garv (Avinash Mishra) happening amid big drama. We saw how Paresh got arrested during the wedding. Now, with the wedding happening, Titlie and Garv went to Titlie’s place where Garv got angry with Paresh and was about to slap her. Garv held him by the collar when Paresh got ill.

Garv got angry with the way Titlie decided to stay back at her own house. The coming episode will see Titlie face more problems on return. Garv who will be very angry at Titlie will tell her that she does not trust him. When Titlie will say that she trusts him, Garv will ask her to write the same on paper 500 times. Titlie will spend the whole night writing the imposition ‘Garv I trust you’.

The next morning, Garv will behave even more weirdly as he will show his imposition to her where he would have written ‘I love you’ to Titlie 500 times. This will melt Titlie’s heart.

Will Titlie notice the aberration in Garv?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

