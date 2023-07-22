ADVERTISEMENT
Titlie Spoiler: Garv shows his true colour

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Garv showing his true colour and getting into a bout of aggressiveness at Titlie's family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 16:15:27
Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie’s (Neha Solanki) wedding happening. However, their first night was ruined by the cunning trick played by Hiral. Hiral was upset that her family is suffering after Paresh lost his job and got humiliated too.

The coming episode will see Garv and Titlie deal with a problem at their home. Garv will promise Paresh that they would come for their Pag Phera but Garv’s family will prepare for MoohDikhai at their place for the new daughter-in-law. With the rituals clashing, Titlie will be blamed for taking sides and giving more prominence to her family.

Garv will try to create a balance and will try to talk to his Badi Maa about having both the rituals on the same day, as planned.

The coming episode will however, see Garv getting aggressive again, this time at Paresh’s place. Paresh will be scolding Titlie and will be about to slap her, when Garv will come in between. He will hold Titlie’s khakha by the collar and will be about to bash him up.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

