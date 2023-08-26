Titlie Spoiler: Garv tries to destroy the evidence

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) facing the wrath of Garv’s (Avinash Mishra) household, as Garv has been helping her family after the big loss they suffered. As we know, Jignesh Uncle’s shop caught fire all of a sudden which put Titlie in shock. However, she found a cigarette butt in the premise and felt that someone had thrown a lit cigarette in the shop to cause the fire accident. Titlie is however, unaware that it was Garv who did it.

Now the coming episode will see Titlie all set to submit the evidence that she has got to the police team. However, Garv will look for every opportunity to change the cigarette butt from Titlie’s bag. He will also try to take a butt from the security, but will fail to do so. Meanwhile, Manikant will pressurize Titlie’s uncle to submit their house papers in return for the money they have taken deom Garv. This will again not go down well with Titlie.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.