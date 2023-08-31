Television | Spoilers

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie being trapped by Naina in a plan. Naina will be seen playing against Titlie so that Titlie comes under the radar of the family. Read to know what happens next.

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being trapped by Garv (Avinash Mishra). As we know Titlie wanted to work. Garv gave her the permission to work hoping that she will face problems from elders at home. However, Titlie continued to handle the home responsibilities and started to work, which made Garv very angry.

The coming episode will see Naina getting to know of her son’s desire. She will have a word with Garv after which she will find out that Garv does not want Titlie to work. She will join hands with Garv and will tell him that she will see to it that Titlie’s importance in the house lessens.

Hence she will plot against Titlie and lay a trap for Titlie. She will ask Titlie to take Dadaji for a medical checkup. As we know, Dadaji has a memory problem and needs help at regular intervals. At the hospital Naina will direct Titlie’s attention to a phone call seeking work. This will move Titlie’s mind from Dadaji. Naina will use this opportunity and make Dadaji drift away from hospital. Dadaji will not know where he is going and will be stranded. Titlie will get tense on not finding Dadaji.

She will call Garv and will let him know that Dadaji has gone missing.

How will the family react?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.