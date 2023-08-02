Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets into the good books of Badi Maa

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging twists with Garv (Avinash Mishra) getting injured in an accident and getting admitted to the hospital. Badi Maa blamed Titlie for Garv’s accident and rebuked her. But soon, Titlie made sure that Garv got alright and brought him back home.

As we know, owing to Garv’s fight with Monica’s relation from her in-laws’ side, things had gone wrong with both families. Titlie will in the coming episode take the big step of reuniting both families. She will visit Monica at her husband’s place and will sort things out and will bring Monica home to be with her brother. This will melt Koyal’s heart.

The coming episode will see Titlie being asked to make food for all in the family, including Monica’s family. However, she will goof up and will not be able to manage the entire cooking alone. Soon, Badi Maa will come to her rescue and will help her out and in fact clear out the mess that Titlie had made and cook on time.

This incident will help Titlie get into the good books of Badi Maa.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

