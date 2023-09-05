Television | Spoilers

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie going in search of the reason behind the mysterious death of Chiku. Who is Chiku? What will Titlie find?

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) being shocked at the angry avatar of Garv (Avinash Mishra) during the surprise birthday party that she kept for him. As we know, Titlie wanted to surprise Garv by celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. She decided to bring together all the memories of his past and childhood and make a collage of pictures and use them for the decoration. But this turned out to be a disastrous move for Titlie.

As we know, Garv got into an angry mode on seeing one particular picture of a boy. The coming episode will see Garv getting violent and destructive in his behaviour yet again. He will break all the pictures, ruin the decoration, and shatter Titlie’s happy moment. He will not even bother when a glass piece will prick Titlie’s forehead.

The coming drama will see Titlie deciding to find out more about the mystery related to Chiku’s death. While she will try to get a hand at his death certificate, Koyal, Manikant and Naina will do all that they can to hide the secret.

Even Garv will be seen fighting with Titlie and asking her to stay away from this mystery.

Who is Chiku? What had happened to him?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.