ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie questioning Rahul about the used Gharchola. Will Rahul's answer convince Titlie? Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 12:40:34
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen a good start. We have seen Titlie losing her parents in a tragic accident as a child. After that, her Khakhi Maa has brought her up. Titlie (Neha Solanki) has grown to become a confident and smart girl who has an innocent appeal. This is the attribute in Titlie that has caught the attention of Rahul (Vatsal Sheth). Rahul, who is a senior at Titlie’s school immediately puts the proposal of marrying her. Titlie’s family is also happy with the alliance.

Now, the pre-wedding festivities and rituals are on. However, Titlie has been getting leads and hints that have created a doubt in her mind. The first doubt was created by the fertility test that Rahul’s family wanted to do on Titlie without her knowledge. Later, when Titlie received the Gharchola from Rahul, she found out that it is worn already and is not new.

The coming episode will see Titlie deciding to silently move out of her Haldi ceremony and talk to Rahul before it is too late. Titlie will be seen confronting Rahul.

Rahul will get angry that Titlie broke norms of not meeting before the wedding, for this simple matter. But Titlie will explain that he has not taken her calls.

Will Rahul’s truth come out?

As we know, Rahul is already married and the fact is that Bhairavi, who poses to be his sister-in-law is his wife.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu
Faltu Spoiler: Ruhaan gets wild at Faltu
Latest Stories
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
Read Latest News