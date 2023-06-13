Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen a good start. We have seen Titlie losing her parents in a tragic accident as a child. After that, her Khakhi Maa has brought her up. Titlie (Neha Solanki) has grown to become a confident and smart girl who has an innocent appeal. This is the attribute in Titlie that has caught the attention of Rahul (Vatsal Sheth). Rahul, who is a senior at Titlie’s school immediately puts the proposal of marrying her. Titlie’s family is also happy with the alliance.

Now, the pre-wedding festivities and rituals are on. However, Titlie has been getting leads and hints that have created a doubt in her mind. The first doubt was created by the fertility test that Rahul’s family wanted to do on Titlie without her knowledge. Later, when Titlie received the Gharchola from Rahul, she found out that it is worn already and is not new.

The coming episode will see Titlie deciding to silently move out of her Haldi ceremony and talk to Rahul before it is too late. Titlie will be seen confronting Rahul.

Rahul will get angry that Titlie broke norms of not meeting before the wedding, for this simple matter. But Titlie will explain that he has not taken her calls.

Will Rahul’s truth come out?

As we know, Rahul is already married and the fact is that Bhairavi, who poses to be his sister-in-law is his wife.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.