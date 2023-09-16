Television | Spoilers

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie donning the look of Raj Kapoor from Awaara to please Koyel. What will happen next?

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Titlie (Neha Solanki) trying to keep the mood of Garv (Avinash Mishra) happy. As we know, she wanted to take him to a therapist to treat him for his anger issues. However, Garv reacted violently to this.

We also saw the secret of Manikant (Yash Tonk) being revealed to the audience. We saw that Chikoo (Ishaan Singh Manhas) is actually alive and that he is in a mental asylum. Only Manikant knows of him being alive and he is looking after Chikoo’s treatment.

The coming episode will see Garv for the first time, getting angry at Koyel (Rinku Dhawan). As we know, Manikant has always called Koyel to be unlucky and Koyel will be very hurt when Garv will also yell at her.

Titlie will be sad that Koyel is unhappy. She will don the look of Raj Kapoor from the yesteryear film Awaara to please Koyel. She will ultimately make Koyel happy by making her dance to the music of Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua.

Titlie Ep 102 15th September Written Episode Update

Manikant got shocked when he saw Garv at the hospital. Manikant’s secret got out that he was looking after the medical treatment of a young person who was insane. The boy turned out to be Chikoo.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.