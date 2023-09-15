Television | Spoilers

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Titlie suggesting to Garv that they will try to take medical therapy to cure him of his anger issues.

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions is seeing the heated drama of Titlie (Neha Solanki) getting to know the reason behind Garv’s (Avinash Mishra) frustration and anger. She got to know that Garv sees himself as responsible for the death of his brother Chikoo who fell from the parapet and died. Garv could not save his brother. Titlie has understood Garv’s problem and has tried to nurse him. Titlie and Garv have come to a consensus that Garv will try to manage his anger and control it too.

We saw how Titlie and Drishti went in disguise to Sandy’s place to get back the proof from him. Garv got to know about Titlie’s idea and again got very angry at her. We saw how an angry moment created a misfortune and Garv pushed Titlie so hard that she fell down the stairs.

She had to be admitted to the hospital and Garv took care of her.

The coming episode will see Titlie and Garv promising each other that they will handle this problem together. Garv will be ashamed of what he did to Titlie, but Titlie will tell him that he has to control his anger.

At home, the two of them will get into a fight when Titlie will suggest that they take medical therapy to cure Garv of his anger issues.

This will not be liked by Garv.

Titlie Ep 101 14th September Written Episode Update

Titlie and Drishti got into disguise and tried to get the proof back from Sandy. On the other hand, Garv got to see the photo of Drishti and Sandy.

What will happen next?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.