Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Episode 104 Spoiler: Awadhesh Fires Gun At Kuhu, Housemates Shocked

In Dangal TV’s popular show Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, the audience will see that Kuhu goes inside Awadhesh’s room, where she finds 2 pen drives, which she brings in front of the housemates. With this the truth comes in front of everyone that Dev Narayan is not the murderer but his father.

After learning the truth, the housemates apologize to Dev Narayan, and in return, Dev Narayan begs for pardon. After this, Kuhu erases the line drawn in the house and makes everyone hug each other. At the same time, Dev Narayan feels embarrassed for Kuhu. Soon, Awadhesh enters the house, which angers his housemates.

As Awadhesh enters the house, he starts speaking ill about Dev Narayan and says he will punish him for his misdeed. Rajeev couldn’t tolerate all this and started to fight with Awadhesh. The arguments between the two turn serious, and Awadhesh takes his gun from his pocket. Awadhesh points the gun at Dev Narayan and shoots, but Kuhu intervenes by pushing Dev Narayan.

The bullet touches Kuhu’s throat, and she falls immediately. Awadhesh runs from the incident place as soon as he gets a chance. Rajeev takes Kuhu to the hospital, holding her in his arms. After two days of stay, Kuhu is discharged from the hospital and comes home. As she enters the home, Dev Narayan stops her.

