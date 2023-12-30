Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Episode 111 Spoiler: Kuhu Gets Angry At Dev Narayan, Rajeev’s Condition Deteriorates

In Dangal TV’s popular show, Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke, audiences enjoy intense drama. Now, you will see that the person donating pupils of the eyes is none other than the daughter of the woman who cured the destruction of Dev Narayan’s family. Then, the family members reveal that this operation will not be possible as the donor has refused to give the pupil of the eyes.

Later, Kuhu requests Taramati to donate her eyes, but she denies it straightforwardly. Taramati shares that due to Dev Narayan’s wrong decision, her daughter’s life turned into hell, and eventually, she died. She clearly tells Kuhu that she will not give her pupils of the eyes to Dev Narayan’s son.

Then Kuhu meets the doctor and asks him to arrange for the pupil of the eyes. While the doctor believes that until Rajeev has a headache, then the operation can be done, or else there is no chance. Everyone tries to arrange for pupils of the eyes and worries about Rajeev. Later, Kuhu comes, and Dev Narayan asks her about the donor, but she says nothing, which angers him, and he takes the table in his hand to hit her.

After asking several times, Kuhu reveals that the donor is Taramati herself, which leaves everyone in shock. She also says that Dev Narayan is responsible for Rajeev’s condition. Kuhu reveals that due to Dev Narayan Taramati’s daughter leaving this world,

