Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 798 Spoiler: Gopala’s Life In Danger, Jeet’s Health Deteriorate

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, audiences are witnessing intense drama. You will see that Gopala asks the fake Jitendra to leave, but he denies it, and soon Krishna comes with the birthday cake. Gopala cuts the cake and goes to feed Jeet. Krishna intervenes and asks her to first feed her husband, Jitendra. Then everyone starts eating food; Gopala insists that Jeet eat mushrooms while Krishna stops her, saying that Jeet is allergic to mushrooms. But Jeet insists on eating, and soon, he feels uneasy.

Krishna takes Jeet in the room while Gopala follows them. Krishna asks Gopala to go into her room and soon treats Jeet with cold water, but nothing works. Then Krishna suggests Jeet take medicine, and she goes to take water. On the other hand, Jitendra puts a knife on Gopala’s neck and asks for money, and she says she doesn’t have any. Then Krishna comes in, and then Jitendra pretends that he is giving fruits to Gopala.

Gopala asks Krishna to come with her, but Jitendra stops her. Later, Krishna gives Jeet medicine and water, and soon, he goes to sleep. Later, Krishna brings food for Jeet, and the fake Jitendra pushes Gopala to Krishna and orders her to ask for money from Jeet. But after trying many times, Jeet doesn’t wake up to this. Gopala says as soon as Jeet wakes up, he will give money, but the fake Jitendra tries to kill Gopala while Krishna heads to the room.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box below.