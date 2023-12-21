Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Spoiler: Rajeev Gets Upset By Kuhu’s Kidnapping

In Dangal TV‘s popular show Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke, users are witnessing intense drama. Now, the audience will see that Kuhu reaches the place where she was asked to come to take the proof, where she witnesses Prabhas’s wedding video playing. When Kuhu takes out the pen drive, an unknown person comes in with a mask, and later, she finds that the masked man is Avadhesh; this leaves Kuhu in shock. While at home, everyone gets worried as Kuhu cannot be seen anywhere.

Soon, Kuhu questions Avadhesh about the reason for doing all this, to which Avadhesh reveals that he wants to take revenge on Dev Narayan. Hearing this, Kuhu replies that she won’t let him break her family.

On the other hand, Rajeev asks Prabha about Kuhu and reaches the ground where he found the pen drive. Kuhu stands behind Rajeev and Sanjeev, but both are unaware of it. And then, Madhu and Hansini kidnapped Kuhu by putting a handkerchief on her nose, which had a toxic smell.

Apart from that, Avadhesh orders his mom that Kuhu should not get harmed, leaving her in shock. While at home, everyone worries as Kuhu cannot be found anywhere; at the same time, Rajeev feels broken inside. And he blames himself and starts banging his head on the wall. While locked, Kuhu tries to come out of the car.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box.