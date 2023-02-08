Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) being hospitalized after the major fire accident happened at the farmhouse. Nehmat was also injured in her head, when Advait (Rohit Purohit) pushed her and she hit her head on a vase. As we know, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) suspects something fishy about the entire fire accident and wonders why the Kapoors are guarding Nehmat all the time.

The suspense will increase when in the coming episode, the Kapoors will get Nehmat discharged from the hospital without anyone’s knowledge, not even with the Sandhus being aware. They will also tell the Sandhus that Advait has taken Nehmat to the trauma centre after she suffered the miscarriage.

However, Ekam will find everything suspicious as the Sandhus will not be able to talk to Nehmat. As for Nehmat, she will be kept in a hideout place in the underground of their house. When Nehmat will get consciousness, Advait will force her into sedation by injecting her. In one context, he will also slap her as she will try to make noise of her presence.

What will happen next? Will Ekam get some proof?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.