Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) going to the engagement of Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Harleen (Isha Malviya). We saw how the two girls Harleen and Nehmat danced. However, the trap was already set for Nehmat as Advait (Rohit Purohit) had sent his man to stage an accident that will kill Nehmat.

Nehmat will be injured but it will be Ekam who will save her.

Ekam and Nehmat will have an emotional banter wherein Ekam will tell Nehmat that he can get out of her life, but will never stop loving her. He will also say that it is his responsibility to protect her. Ekam will worry about Nehmat’s well-being when she protests and asks him to stay out of her life. Ekam will then reveal that this was not an accident but a staged accident that Advait created. Ekam will vow to Nehmat that he will get back with proof against Advait. Meanwhile, Harleen will hear the entire conversation that would have happened between Ekam and Nehmat.

What will happen next?

