Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) trying to be happy during the engagement ceremony of Harleen (Isha Malviya) and Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj). We wrote about how Advait (Rohit Purohit) has planned to kill Nehmat at the function. He has sent a man to create an accident in which Nehmat can die. The man is all ready to cut the ropes of the lighting system so that the accidental fall can cause Nehmat’s death.

The episode to come will be fun-filled as it will see Harleen and Nehmat dancing together. Viewers will also see Ekam pining to be with Nehmat even when he is getting engaged to Harleen.

At this juncture, when the heavy unit will be about to fall on Nehmat, Ekam will notice it and will run to save Nehmat.

Will Ekam be able to save Nehmat at the nick of the time?

