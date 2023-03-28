Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Advait (Rohit Purohit) playing his dirty game when he silently gave a threat to Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) by getting near her on her engagement day. However, the family convinced Nehmat that Advait is in jail. But Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) sniffed Advait’s plan and went to the police station to threaten Advait.

Now, the coming drama will focus on whether Ekam and Nehmat’s wedding will happen or not. Jasmine (Isha Malviya) will be seen playing her game when she will spike Ekam with a drink which has a medicine which will give him chest pain and make him unconscious. Jasmine will want the doctor to declare that Ekam has suffered a heart attack and is not ready to marry Nehmat.

In this way, Jasmine will trap Ekam. Ekam who will be driving his jeep will suddenly have chest pain and will not be able to control the vehicle.

Will Jasmine succeed in stopping the marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.