Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat’s (Twinkle Arora) efforts being nullified by the Kapoors. She just could not expose the evil acts of the Kapoors in front of their family. The basement where Nehmat was kept captive, is now transformed to an election campaign office. Nehmat gets called to be mentally unstable by her sister Naaz. Nikhil too failed to tell the truth about Nehmat not being pregnant.

All of this has resulted in Nehmat being humiliated and sent out of the Kapoor house. The coming drama will see Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) being worried for Nehmat. However, he would not be able to find out what Nehmat is up to. On the other hand, even the Sandhus will start to believe that Nehmat is not fine in her mind. Nehmat will not know what to do. At this juncture, Nehmat will decide to keep Ekam away from all her mess. She will not take his calls, when he will repeatedly call her.

Harleen (Jasmine Avasia) will sense Ekam’s struggle in finding out about Nehmat. Though she will not convey it to Ekam, Harleen will decide to find out what is happening with Nehmat.

Will Harleen and Nehmat meet?

