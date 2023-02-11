Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) being kept in the hideout of the basement by Advait (Rohit Purohit). He in fact tried to kill Nehmat too, but got stopped by his own dad. However, Nehmat fooled the nurse when Advait was away, and ran away from the hideout. However, she was too weak and fragile to escape valiantly. We saw how Nehmat got into the car of Advait and later managed to get down from the car midway when Advait stopped.

The coming drama will see Nehmat being saved by Junooniyatt’s Jahan, who is actually a look-alike of Nehmat’s father, Fateh. Nehmat will call him Papa when she will see him. However, the man will introduce himself as Jahan.

Jahan will motivate Nehmat to be courageous in life.

As we know, Junooniyatt is the new Dreamiyata Entertainment show, which launch on 13 February. It has Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig as leads.

