Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats with high-duty drama. As we know, Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) was kept in the basement of the Kapoor house and was sedated so that she does not get up and voice the truth about the Kapoors to all. However, Nehmat escaped from captivity and met Ekam. Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) saved her and got her to Nanu’s place for her recovery.

When Nehmat told them the truth, Ekam vowed to handle this in his way. But Nehmat had stopped him, and had decided to fight her own battle.

We saw Nehmat addressing the press conference and calling Advait a very caring husband. However, when she entered the Kapoor house with the divorce papers, the Kapoors were shocked. But Shamsher Kapoor turned the play around and made Nehmat face her own sister Naaz (Sonakshi Batra).

The coming episode will see Naaz calling Nehmat mentally unstable. Naaz will refuse to believe the theory of Nehmat being kidnapped and kept in the house. She will also deny the story of Nehmat not being pregnant. This will shock the Sandhus. However, Naaz will claim that the miscarriage has hurt Nehmat so much that she has lost her sanity.

Will Nehmat be able to prove her point?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.