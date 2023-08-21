Udaariyaan spoiler: Alia breaks down as Canada dream shatters

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the recent leap in the show. As seen in the show, on Alia’s 25th birthday, Ekam and Nehmat plan a huge birthday party. However, Alia strongly opposes the idea, knowing that inviting Armaan to the party will be out of the question as her parents disapprove of him. Alia and Armaan are determined to meet each other right under Nehmat’s nose.

During the party, Aasmaa and Armaan bump into each other and an altercation ensues. As tension escalates, Ekam comes close to finding out that Armaan is at the party. Right then, much to Alia’s relief, Aasmaa rescues Armaan and this incident marks the beginning of the bond the three are about to have.

Later, Armaan and Alia plan to settle the dispute between their parents before departing for Canada. Further, Alia disguises herself as Mataji and visits Arman’s home to persuade them to settle their dispute. After solving their fight, Alia goes to pick up her passport but gets locked up at the passport centre. Ekam then arrives at the passport centre to apprehend the fake passport makers.

In the coming episode, Armaan (Anuraj Chahal) saves Alia (Alisha Parveen) from getting caught at the passport office. However, Alia breaks down when she learns that her dream of going to Canada has shattered. Alia cries in Armaan’s arms and remembers her dream of flying to Canada. Meanwhile, Armaan tries to calm her down.

Will Alia manage to fulfil her dream?