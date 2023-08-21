ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan spoiler: Alia breaks down as Canada dream shatters

Alia breaks down when she learns that her dream of going to Canada has shattered. Meanwhile, Armaan tries to calm her down in Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 16:52:05
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the recent leap in the show. As seen in the show, on Alia’s 25th birthday, Ekam and Nehmat plan a huge birthday party. However, Alia strongly opposes the idea, knowing that inviting Armaan to the party will be out of the question as her parents disapprove of him. Alia and Armaan are determined to meet each other right under Nehmat’s nose.

During the party, Aasmaa and Armaan bump into each other and an altercation ensues. As tension escalates, Ekam comes close to finding out that Armaan is at the party. Right then, much to Alia’s relief, Aasmaa rescues Armaan and this incident marks the beginning of the bond the three are about to have.

Later, Armaan and Alia plan to settle the dispute between their parents before departing for Canada. Further, Alia disguises herself as Mataji and visits Arman’s home to persuade them to settle their dispute. After solving their fight, Alia goes to pick up her passport but gets locked up at the passport centre. Ekam then arrives at the passport centre to apprehend the fake passport makers.

In the coming episode, Armaan (Anuraj Chahal) saves Alia (Alisha Parveen) from getting caught at the passport office. However, Alia breaks down when she learns that her dream of going to Canada has shattered. Alia cries in Armaan’s arms and remembers her dream of flying to Canada. Meanwhile, Armaan tries to calm her down.

Will Alia manage to fulfil her dream?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

