Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Alia introduces Ekam and Nehmat as her parents

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Ekam and Nehmat getting a shock when Alia will introduce them as her parents before her friends.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 14:55:23
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) requesting his family members to reveal about Harleen to her daughter Alia. Ekam does not allow them to mourn the death of Harleen and Sartaj. Instead, the family gears up to celebrate the birthday of Harleen. However, at the birthday party, Alia gets to know about Harleen’s death. She locks herself up in a cupboard and it takes a herculean effort of Ekam and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) to make the kid happy again.

We wrote about how the two families of Sandhus and Randhawa were worried for Alia. They had requested Ekam and Nehmat to get married. However, the two of them had refused then.

Now the coming episode will see Alia being happy with Ekam and Nehmat’s togetherness. The two of them will take Alia out to have ice cream where Alia will introduce both Ekam and Nehmat as her parents.

Ekam and Nehmat will be shocked to see this. We also know that Harleen is alive. It will be interesting to see what will happen when Harleen will get back.

Will Alia bring Ekam and Nehmat together?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

