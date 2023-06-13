ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam to get arrested

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see a twist of events, in which the police will accumulate huge money with Ekam and will arrest him for accepting bribe.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 13:45:19
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) being scared to see Ekam’s craziness in having a life with her. Ekam has been behaving strangely and has vowed to be with Nehmat, and has started to ignore Harleen (Isha Malviya). However, Nehmat is determined to unite Ekam and Harleen. She has also gotten ready to marry Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) to get away from Ekam.

At this juncture, Nehmat’s life has taken a crucial twist. She has gotten to know about her pregnancy. She is happy that she is pregnant with Ekam’s child. But this also has given her a bigger scare, and worries about Ekam’s next step if he got to know that he is going to become a father.

The coming episode will see Nehmat trying to unite Ekam and Harleen before it is too late. Amidst this, there will be a raid at the Randhawa house and huge money will be found in Ekam’s room. The police will tell the family that Ekam accepted a bribe for a case. The police will arrest Ekam and this will not go down well with Nehmat.

She will think that Jasmine is behind this dirty act and will confront Jasmine.

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

