Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam to get arrested

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) being scared to see Ekam’s craziness in having a life with her. Ekam has been behaving strangely and has vowed to be with Nehmat, and has started to ignore Harleen (Isha Malviya). However, Nehmat is determined to unite Ekam and Harleen. She has also gotten ready to marry Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) to get away from Ekam.

At this juncture, Nehmat’s life has taken a crucial twist. She has gotten to know about her pregnancy. She is happy that she is pregnant with Ekam’s child. But this also has given her a bigger scare, and worries about Ekam’s next step if he got to know that he is going to become a father.

The coming episode will see Nehmat trying to unite Ekam and Harleen before it is too late. Amidst this, there will be a raid at the Randhawa house and huge money will be found in Ekam’s room. The police will tell the family that Ekam accepted a bribe for a case. The police will arrest Ekam and this will not go down well with Nehmat.

She will think that Jasmine is behind this dirty act and will confront Jasmine.

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

