Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) doing the big sacrifice of getting away from Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj). She not only united him with Harleen (Isha Malviya) but also gave the house papers back through Sartaj (Vivian Dsena). Now, Nehmat and Sartaj have gotten to know that Nehmat has a complicated pregnancy, and will be advised to meet a senior gynaecologist.

We have also seen Ekam’s transformation where he has promised to be united with Harleen and that he will never leave her. He was also seen covering up his tattoo made for Nehmat.

The coming epsiode will see Harleen and Ekam making a fresh start again. However, they will be at the Gurudwara when Harleen will notice Nehmat nearby. Harleen will believe that Nehmat is following Ekam. She will vow not to allow Ekam and Nehmat to meet.

But the fact will be that Nehmat will not be fine and will puke on the way, very close to where Ekam will be standing.

Harleen will get angry and will tell herself that she cannot allow Nehmat to be near Ekam.

What will happen now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.