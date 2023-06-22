ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat and Sartaj take the next big decision

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Nehmat and Sartaj moving towards their next goal. Read to know what they do.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jun,2023 15:18:17
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen huge drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) on the path to reform Ekam’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) craziness towards her. Nehmat urged Ekam to marry her and forced him with words that showed him how wrong he was in betraying Harleen (Isha Malviya). Ekam turned into a reformed man and went to Harleen and told her everything that he was doing. Harleen got shocked to see Ekam’s true side. We also saw Sartaj staking claim of the Randhawa house and asking Ekam and others to vacate the house.

On the other hand, Nehmat was happy that she had completed what she wanted to do, that is keep Ekam out of her life forever. Nehmat and Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) will now decide to return to where they belong. They will leave the Randhawa house and will go to Sandhu house where Ekam’s mother will also be there. Ekam’s mother will humiliate Sartaj for being selfish and for throwing them out of the house.

Nehmat will intervene and will tell them that they can always return to their house.

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

