Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen's death?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Nehmat being blamed for the twin deaths that will happen in the show. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 12:51:31
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen's death? 834136

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen exciting twists in the storyline. We saw how Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) got to know about Alia being her daughter. She confronted Harleen (Isha Malviya) and that was when Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) also got to know that Alia was actually born to him and Nehmat. Even while Nehmat decided to fight for Alia’s custody, Harleen pleaded with her mother Jasleen that she will not live without Alia. Jasleen came up with this dubious plan of failing the brakes of Sartaj’s (Vivian Dsena) car, in which Nehmat is also there. However, at the last minute, even Alia gets into the car and Jasleen is shocked to know of this.

The coming episode will see Harleen getting to know about her mother’s plan and will run to save Alia. Sartaj will get to know that the brakes are not working. This will create a panic situation with Alia and Nehmat getting tense. Harleen will take another car to save her daughter.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written about Sartaj and Harleen’s death in the accident.

The coming episode will see one of the cars falling off the cliff with the people inside it presumed to be dead. However, Nehmat will be found along with Alia, in a badly bruised condition. The episodes to come will see Jasleen blaming Nehmat for the death of her daughter Harleen.

What exactly happened in the accident?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

