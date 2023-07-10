Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets to know about Alia's truth

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama and is about to see a big revelation that will shake relationships. As we know, Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) has come face to face with Alia and has bonded with her. Nehmat saved the life of Alia not once, but twice. Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) who is seeing this closeness between Alia and Nehmat does not see it as a mere coincidence. He also gets to understand that Alia is the daughter of Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Harleen (Isha Malviya). He finds out and realizes that Ekam and Harleen have only adopted Alia and are not her real parents. Upon digging further information, Sartaj gets to know that Harleen and Jasmine happened to be in the same vicinity when Nehmat lost her baby. He confronts the nurse who had told Sartaj and Nehmat the bad news of her daughter not breathing properly.

The coming episode will see Nehmat too realizing the truth that Alia can actually be her daughter. Sartaj and Nehmat will wonder how Alia reached the hands of Harleen and Ekam. They will smell something amiss. Sartaj will investigate the matter and will get to the truth of it.

Will Nehmat now confront Ekam and Harleen?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

