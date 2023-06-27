ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat's 'Godh Bharaai' to open up new drama

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Nehmat being worried over her pregnancy as it is stated to be complicated. However, the upcoming focus will be on her godh bharaai ritual.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 13:28:41
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging twists that have affected the lives of Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj), Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Harleen (Isha Malviya). As we know, Nehmat made Ekam realize his mistake of cheating on Harleen and trying to unite with her. Ekam is now a transformed man and he realizes that he is married to Harleen and that they should start a new life of their own. For this, he even goes to the extent of removing the tattoo of Nehmat he had on his body.

On the other hand, Nehmat tries to move on and find a job and be happy during her pregnancy phase. However, she has encountered a new problem where the doctor states that she is going through a risky pregnancy as she has high blood pressure that can affect both her and the kid.

The coming episode will see Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) comforting Nehmat. The episode to air will focus on the Godh Bharaai ritual that will be organized for Nehmat. While Nehmat will be happy to be in the state that she is, she will also be worried about her kid’s safety.

The track ahead will add a tinge of curiosity over whether Ekam will get to know about Nehmat being pregnant or not!!

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

