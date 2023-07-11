ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Sartaj to die

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will soon see the good samaritan, Sartaj's death. Will this be a plan of Harleen? What is to happen now in the show?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Jul,2023 17:09:30
Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Sartaj to die 832822

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is headed for some major revelations in the storyline. As we know, it has been revealed that Harleen (Isha Malviya) who was longing to have a kid was the one who had got Alia kidnapped from the hospital. Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) got a sniff of it and investigated further with the nurse who had given the bad news of her kid’s death to Nehmat. Sartaj has gotten to know from the nurse that the kid is actually alive and that she had interchanged the kid with a dead kid and had declared it to them. As we wrote, Nehmat also got to know the truth and fainted in the hospital.

On the other hand, Harleen has this constant fear of losing Alia. So she has got her back from the summer camp after the kid got injured. Harleen is determined to fight any problem that comes her way in having Alia with her.

The coming track will see Harleen’s fight to keep Alia with her. She will do all that it will take to keep the child with her. The big question now is that, how far can Harleen go for this?

We know that Vivian Dsena’s track is also ending soon. We have heard that the story plot will witness Sartaj’s death very soon.

Yes, this will be yet another tragedy that will happen in the show. As reported by IWMBuzz.com, Udaariyaan is slowly but steadily proceeding towards a new season.

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

