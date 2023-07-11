Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Sartaj to die

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is headed for some major revelations in the storyline. As we know, it has been revealed that Harleen (Isha Malviya) who was longing to have a kid was the one who had got Alia kidnapped from the hospital. Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) got a sniff of it and investigated further with the nurse who had given the bad news of her kid’s death to Nehmat. Sartaj has gotten to know from the nurse that the kid is actually alive and that she had interchanged the kid with a dead kid and had declared it to them. As we wrote, Nehmat also got to know the truth and fainted in the hospital.

On the other hand, Harleen has this constant fear of losing Alia. So she has got her back from the summer camp after the kid got injured. Harleen is determined to fight any problem that comes her way in having Alia with her.

The coming track will see Harleen’s fight to keep Alia with her. She will do all that it will take to keep the child with her. The big question now is that, how far can Harleen go for this?

We know that Vivian Dsena’s track is also ending soon. We have heard that the story plot will witness Sartaj’s death very soon.

Yes, this will be yet another tragedy that will happen in the show. As reported by IWMBuzz.com, Udaariyaan is slowly but steadily proceeding towards a new season.

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.