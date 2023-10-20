Udaariyaan update: Armaan's race against time to save Aasmaa after snakebite

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the recent leap in the show. As seen in the show, Alia changes Armaan’s speech which Aasmaa has written for him. He remains honest in his commitment to Aasmaa about learning English in the next six months. Sukhi returns home, causing a stir, and reveals that Alia changed Aasmaa’s speech. Armaan decides to confront Alia and begins writing his feelings for Aasmaa in a letter.

Meanwhile, Alia burns the letter Armaan wrote. Armaan is furious with Alia and decides to send her back home. A garba night is planned, creating tension between Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa’s life. The next day, at the puja, Armaan and Aasmaa’s bond deepens as she saves Armaan and the Mata ki murti from the canopy falling on them.

In the coming episode, Aasmaa agrees to do a nine-day tap to save Armaan. She returns home to find that her childhood friend, Kabir, has arrived, and Armaan is unsettled by his presence. Alia and her family show up on the garba night, leading to an unexpected situation. Aasmaa suggests a potential Rishta between Kabir and Alia to the family, leaving Armaan shocked. Alia (Alisha Parveen Khan) gives Armaan (Anuraj Chahal) a 48-hour ultimatum to register their marriage, or she will consider the proposal. Aasmaa plans to go to Canada with Armaan and Raja, but a snakebite leaves Aasmaa in critical condition, and Armaan rushes her to the hospital.

Udaariyaan Ep 844 19th October 2023 Written Episode Update

The next day, at the puja, Armaan and Aasmaa’s (Aditi Bhagat) bond deepens as she saves Armaan and the Mata ki murti from the canopy falling on them.