Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin expresses his concern for Sailee; friends tease him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) relationship getting better with time. Their acceptance of love and marriage has changed life for both of them. Sachin appears to be the one who has changed a lot, owing to the involvement of Sailee in his life. Sachin has also learnt to stand by his wife and encourage her in her work.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin trying to draw the attention of Sailee with his shirt-style fashion. However, Sailee will be busy accumulating her designs as she will have a meeting with the vendor. Sachin will encourage her to give a good presentation. However, Sachin will be worried and will show his concern for Sailee. He will express before his friends that he needs to call Sailee and find out how her meeting went. His friends, will however, tease Sachin for his changed nature and his love and concern for his wife.

Sachin will call Sailee before his friends and talk to her. This will give yet another reason for Sachin to be bullied by his friends.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.