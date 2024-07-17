Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin takes care of sick Sailee; Sachin and Sailee make a promise to each other

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) having their first major misunderstanding and fight after their marriage. Sachin in an inebriated state, questioned Sailee’s intent and even talked about breaking all relations with her. Sailee was too very hurt about it, and tried to explain her stand to Sachin. We also wrote about the brothers Sachin and Tejas fighting, as a result of which there was a fight between Sailee and Roshni too. Paresh intervened and scolded all of them.

We also wrote about Sailee falling unwell, and being constrained to the bed. We wrote about Renuka torturing Sailee even in this condition, asking her to get up and do all the household chores.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin entering the house during this drama. He will not only scold Renuka and Roshni for forcing Sailee to do work when she is unwell, but will also show his concern for the sick Sailee.

He will bring food for Sailee and will try to feed her too. Sailee and Sachin will have a heart-to-heart talk wherein Sachin will tell Sailee that it is true that he has trusted her apart from his father and grandmother. However, when she hid the truth about Sudhakar, he was pained. Sachin will ask Sailee to forget the past. He will tell her that they will make a promise to each other that they will not hide anything from each other. Sailee will also agree to Sachin’s request.

Will Sachin and Sailee mend their relationship?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.