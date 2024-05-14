Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Paresh orders Tejas to apologize to Sailee; Renuka gets angry

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Renuka finding out the whereabouts of Tejas (Puru Chibber) and trying to help him with money, as she sympathizes with his lifestyle after losing his money. We saw how Sailee (Neha Harsora) saw Renuka with Tejas and understood that she has been meeting her son under some pretext at regular intervals.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) getting to know about Renuka’s secret meetings with Tejas. He will catch the son and mother red-handed at Tejas’ house and will get wild with anger. He will not only slap his son, but will also be upset that his wife has been cheating on him, by stealthily meeting the son without telling him. Paresh will then want Tejas to return his hard-earned money. Paresh will be shocked when he will get to understand that Tejas has been duped by the girl he loved.

Paresh will order Renuka to come home leaving behind her son. However, an adamant Renuka will come home with her son and this will open up big drama. Paresh will be angry that Renuka will enter the house along with Tejas. Paresh will put a condition that Tejas will find an entry into the house, only if he apologizes to Sailee for his misdeeds. This will shock both Renuka and Tejas.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 63 13th May Written Episode Update

Sachin felt bad when he got to know that Shobha had to look for a house because of his deeds. He went and apologized to the landlord and requested him to allow Shobha to live in the same house.

What will happen next?

