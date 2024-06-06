Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Roshni hides her past from the Deshmukhs; wants the marriage to happen

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukhs finalizing the wedding of Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) and Tejas (Puru Chibber). As we know, Paresh went to the Kuldevi temple to seek blessings before the wedding. He also convinced Sachin and Sailee to help him with the wedding process and support the well-being of the family.

The upcoming episode will see Roshni’s mother calling her with the request for Krish to talk to her. However, Roshni will refuse to talk to the child. Roshni’s bad past will come to haunt her, and she will be seen telling her friend that she wishes the best future for Krish, but whenever she talks to him, she is reminded of her past.

Paresh will want to talk to Roshni’s father. Roshni will yet again hide her identity and will give a fake phone number which will not connect. Roshni will think in her mind that once her wedding happens with Tejas, she does not care even if her secret comes out.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 86 5th June Written Episode Update

Roshni got into trouble with a client. Tejas saved her by defending her. Paresh went to his mother’s village to pray at the Kuldevi temple for the wedding.

What will happen now?

