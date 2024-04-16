Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee to marry Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen the shocking twist of Tejas (Puru Chibber) running away with the money of his father and his girlfriend. This development has broken the back of Paresh, who believed that his son would take his money and hold on to his promise of marrying Sailee (Neha Harsora). Now, Paresh has nothing else to say, but plead for forgiveness before Sailee and her family. Amidst all this, we saw how Sudhakar staked his claim and wanted to marry Sailee. Paresh butted in and told Shobha that he wanted his second son Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) to marry Sailee.

The coming drama will see Sachin entering the venue when Sudhakar will forcefully want to drag Sailee along with him. Sachin will beat up Sudhakar’s men. Paresh will request Sailee to give her consent to marry Sachin. She will be reluctant. On the other hand, Paresh will request Sachin to marry Sailee. But both will be hesitant and will deny it. But Sailee and Sachin will eventually agree to the marriage, for the sake of their respective families.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 35 15th April Written Episode Update

Paresh was shocked to know that Tejas had run away. He questioned Renu about Tejas’s motives.

What will happen next?

