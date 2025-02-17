Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Akash-Riya’s wedding reception to happen; Sailee forces Sachin to remain silent

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh family joining hands to expose Sonali’s spooky act in the resort that they visited. Paresh told his family that in unity lay their strength, and they should always handle problems together as a family. We also wrote about Sailee displaying to Sachin his new car. Sachin was taken aback at the temple, when he was told by Sailee that she got the car for him. Sachin proudly displayed his wife’s gift to his family, which created a problem for Roshni. Renuka asked Roshni to request her father to give Tejas a helping hand in his work.

The upcoming episode will see Riya’s mother talking to the Deshmukh family about hosting a wedding reception at their house, as they could not partake in any of the wedding rituals of their daughter. The Deshmukhs will agree to the reception. The wedding reception will see the Deshmukhs, especially Sailee and Sachin donning Bengali getups.

Sachin, will, however, refuse to attend the reception. But Sailee will coax him to come with her. But Sailee, as instructed by Renuka and Riya’s mother, will force Sachin to keep his mouth shut, during the reception.

Will Sachin be able to listen to Sailee’s orders? Will there be drama during the reception?

