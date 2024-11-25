Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni goes missing from the house; Tejas blames Sachin for it

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) being reason enough for his wife Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) happiness. He made her dream come true when he organized a flower stall business for his wife. We also wrote about Sachin capturing the video of Tejas (Puru Chibber) lazing around in the garden. We wrote about Sachin taking a video of the same to prove that Tejas does not have a job, but goes out daily in the pretext of working.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin expose Tejas in the house which will cause a big fight. Roshni will take offence and will not be seen in the house after this incident. Tejas will blame Sachin for Roshni going missing. Tejas and Sachin will have a big argument in which Tejas will blame Sachin and hold his collar. Sachin will tell him that he is responsible for his wife going out of the house and that Sachin cannot be blamed.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.