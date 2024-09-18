Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin refuses to take help from Akash; sells his car for his father’s treatment

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh suffering from a heart attack after witnessing a major fight that happened at home between Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Tejas. Sachin accidentally slapped Roshni instead of Tejas and this created distress at home. Paresh who faced the humiliation of being in the lock-up owing to his son Akash’s act, felt a pain in his chest and collapsed.

As we know, Sachin sent Sailee (Neha Harsora) out of the house, as he blamed her for giving her consent to Akash and Riya’s secret marriage at the temple.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin and all others in the family being at the hospital, witnessing tense moments with respect to the health of Paresh. Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) will come there and will want to meet his father. Sachin will stop him from meeting Paresh. Akash will beg, but Sachin will be heartless. Akash will further volunteer to help monetarily, but Sachin will refuse to take Akash’s help. Sachin will sell his car to get money for his father’s treatment. Sailee who will also be there at the hospital, will be shocked to see Sachin doing away with his precious possession of the car. Tejas and Renuka will also give their jewels to Sachin for financial help.

Will Paresh be saved?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.